Wauconda church uses shadows, silhouettes to celebrate Stations of the Cross

Young parishioners at Transfiguration Parish in Wauconda celebrated Good Friday by staging shadow Stations of the Cross inside the church to a crowd of nearly 50 people during an afternoon service.

They used light and a large white screen to present simple but effective silhouettes acting out choreographed moments from the 14 Stations.

"It's a nice opportunity to help out our community and our parish," Vincent Lazaro, 15, of Wauconda said. "I think it is a very good representation of the Passion and another way of looking at it ... through moving shadows."

The Stations of the Cross is a 14-step devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion and last day on Earth with accompanying prayers. The Stations is most commonly prayed during Lent and especially on Good Friday and can be found in many Western Christian churches.