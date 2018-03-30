Prospect Heights police officer saves life of overdosing man

A Prospect Heights police officer is credited with saving the life of a man apparently overdosing on heroin.

Officer Mitch Webber responded to reports Monday that a man was unconscious and not breathing on a bathroom floor, police said.

After family members told Webber the man was a habitual heroin user, the officers administered a dose of Narcan, the drug used to reverse overdoses. When the man didn't respond, Webber gave another dose and again there was no reaction, police said. Webber then started performing chest compressions and the man began to breath, open his eyes and slowly became coherent, police said.

Prospect Heights firefighters transported the man to the hospital.

"Had it not been for the training, experience and fast actions of Officer Webber, this man could have passed away prior to the arrival of paramedics," Police Chief Al Steffen said in a news release.