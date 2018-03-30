Passover celebrates Jews' exit from slavery in Egypt

hello

Passover, the commemoration of the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt, began at sundown Friday, but children at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove got an early start with a ritual meal called a Seder Friday morning.

Liz Kazarian led a reading of the illustrated Haggada, geared toward the prekindergartners in her class. Their meal consisted of charoset, a hard-boiled egg, parsley, matzo, matzo ball soup and grape juice.

Passover ends at sundown Saturday, April 7.