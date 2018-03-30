Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/30/2018 5:38 PM

Passover celebrates Jews' exit from slavery in Egypt

  • Harrison Bond, left, and Madelin Simon have an early Seder meal in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Classroom teacher Liz Kazarian reads the Haggada during an early Seder ceremony for kids being held in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Elayna Finder listens as the Haggada is read during an early Seder meal for kids being held in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Guy Ronen participates in an early Seder ceremony for kids being held in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Charoset, matzo, parsley and hard-boiled egg are part of an early Seder meal for kids in the prekindergarten classroom at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove Friday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report

Passover, the commemoration of the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt, began at sundown Friday, but children at the Northwest Family Center of the Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove got an early start with a ritual meal called a Seder Friday morning.

Liz Kazarian led a reading of the illustrated Haggada, geared toward the prekindergartners in her class. Their meal consisted of charoset, a hard-boiled egg, parsley, matzo, matzo ball soup and grape juice.

Passover ends at sundown Saturday, April 7.

