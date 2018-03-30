Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/30/2018 5:41 PM

Misión San Diego's annual Passion Play recalls Christ's crucifixion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Adam Cervantes is whipped as he portrays Jesus carrying the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession was from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.

      Adam Cervantes is whipped as he portrays Jesus carrying the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession was from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Anderson Drive in Palatine is filled with hundreds of people as Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine and heads to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.

      Anderson Drive in Palatine is filled with hundreds of people as Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine and heads to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Adam Cervantes portrays Jesus as he carries the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross.

      Adam Cervantes portrays Jesus as he carries the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Rev. Diego Berrios leads Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross as it leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, proceeding to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.

      Rev. Diego Berrios leads Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross as it leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, proceeding to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A crowd watches Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.

      A crowd watches Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Palatine, participating in Misión San Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross.

The passion play marking Good Friday and recalling the Bible's accounts of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ began at noon at St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine with participants walking more than a mile to the Misión in Arlington Heights.

The Stations of the Cross is a 14-step devotion that commemorates Christ's last day on Earth. The procession lasted more than 90 minutes, with people singing and praying along the way.

The traditional Catholic stations are: Christ is condemned to death; he begins to carry the cross; he falls; he meets his mother; Simon of Cyrene helps him carry the cross; Veronica wipes his face; he falls again; he speaks to the women of Jerusalem; he falls again; his clothing is taken away; he is nailed to the cross; he dies; his body is taken down from the cross; and he is laid in the tomb.

Some Protestant churches omit the stations that are not recorded in the books of the Gospel (such as Veronica wiping his face) and substitute other stations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account