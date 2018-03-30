Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/30/2018 5:00 PM

Man who escaped ICE custody in New York captured in Chicago

Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A Senegalese man who escaped Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in New York has been arrested in Chicago by the agency's fugitive operations team.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was in the custody of ICE agents at New York's Kennedy International Airport late Tuesday when he escaped. ICE agents were preparing to place Mbacke on a commercial flight when he escaped custody.

Surveillance cameras show him later getting into a cab. The 31-year-old Mbacke was arrested Friday at a coffee shop near Chicago's Union station.

The agency says Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005, but violated the terms of his status. Mbacke was ordered deported in September 2015.

An immigration court in Detroit ordered Mbacke's deportation following his conviction in November 2013 for a felony firearms offense. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

