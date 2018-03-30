Images: Good Friday celebrations in the suburbs

Worshippers celebrated Good Friday with living Stations of the Cross and processions through city streets. Christians commemorate Good Friday as the day Jesus died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for sins.
Young parishioners, Jack Wojcik, 16, of Wauconda portrays Jesus being nailed to the cross by actors Vincent Lazaro, 15, of Wauconda and Friday Ruiz, 16, of Island Lake during the Good Friday Stations of the Cross program at the Transfiguration Church in Wauconda.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, is whipped as he portrays Jesus carrying the cross Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross. The procession left from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and proceeded to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, portrays Jesus Friday during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Adam Cervantes, is whipped Friday as he portrays Jesus during Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross in Arlington Heights and Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Anderson Drive in Palatine is filled with hundreds of people as The Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, and heads to the Misión in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Worshippers watch the Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday celebration.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A young altar boy participates in the annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Altar boys participated in the Good Friday celebration in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Father Diego Berrios leads the Misión San Juan Diego's annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross as it leaves St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine, proceeding to the Misión in Arlington Heights Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Anderson Drive in Palatine is filled with worshippers for the Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Joe Ortega leads the way as Jesus during the Stations of the Cross in Aurora on Friday. "This is one of the most beautiful days," said Monsignor Arquimedes Vallejo, pastor of Sacred Heart Church. "Beautiful in a sense of the suffering and pain of our lord and the life he gave for us."
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Elea Guerrero records and listens to the Stations of the Cross in Aurora on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Hundreds line the street for the Stations of the Cross in Aurora as Christian worshippers celebrate Good Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Prayers are said at the first stop of the Stations of the Cross in Aurora on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Jack Wojcik portrays Jesus carrying the cross, backed up by fellow actor Vincent Lazaro, during the Good Friday Stations of the Cross program at Transfiguration Church in Wauconda.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jack Wojcik acts out the Stations of the Cross Friday at Transfiguration Church in Wauconda.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer