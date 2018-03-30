I-88 work to affect Keslinger, Bliss roads bridges

The Keslinger Road bridge over I-88 in Maple Park is scheduled to closed for at least three months, beginning Monday, as the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority resurfaces 37 miles of the highway from Route 56 in Sugar Grove to Route 251 in Rochelle.

It also is repairing and rebuilding ramps, repairing bridges, building new crash-investigation sites, and doing work at the DeKalb Oasis.

One of the other bridges affected is on Bliss Road. The two-lane bridge will be reduced to one lane, with a signal, from April 9 until mid-July.

The tollway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from Main Street (Route 47) to County Line Road, from Peace to Annie Glidden roads

And ramps at Annie Glidden, a major access point for travelers to Northern Illinois University, will be closed at times. But all ramps will be open for graduation weekend, May 11-13, according to the university.

The work is expected to go on through mid-November, then resume next spring.

The tollway authority also will start work Monday to rebuild and widen the westbound side of I-88 between I-290 and York Road in Oak Brook.

Lanes will be closed overnight to remove rumble-striped pavement and install barrier walls. Wednesday, eastbound traffic will shift overnight to the right.

In late April, westbound traffic will be shifted to the left.

The ramp from southbound I-294 to westbound I-88 will remain open as it is rebuilt to align with the new lane.

The York Road bridge will be rebuilt and widened and the Roosevelt Road bridge will be widened.