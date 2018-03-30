Citing "specific safety and security concerns," WGCI FM 107.5 abruptly canceled a concert it was to have sponsored Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre, Robert Feder writes. "TakeOver Jam" had been promoted as a third anniversary celebration for the iHeartMedia urban contemporary station's morning show (hosted by Kyle Santillian, Kendra Gilliams and Leon Rogers). Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/30/2018 6:44 AM
Feder: WGCI cancels concert over 'security concerns'
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.