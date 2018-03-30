Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: WGCI cancels concert over 'security concerns'

Citing "specific safety and security concerns," WGCI FM 107.5 abruptly canceled a concert it was to have sponsored Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre, Robert Feder writes. "TakeOver Jam" had been promoted as a third anniversary celebration for the iHeartMedia urban contemporary station's morning show (hosted by Kyle Santillian, Kendra Gilliams and Leon Rogers). Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

