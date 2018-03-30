Feder: WGCI cancels concert over 'security concerns'

Citing "specific safety and security concerns," WGCI FM 107.5 abruptly canceled a concert it was to have sponsored Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre, Robert Feder writes. "TakeOver Jam" had been promoted as a third anniversary celebration for the iHeartMedia urban contemporary station's morning show (hosted by Kyle Santillian, Kendra Gilliams and Leon Rogers).