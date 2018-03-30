Elmhurst Park District hiring for hundreds of seasonal positions

Elmhurst Park District is looking to hire lifeguards and swim instructors for this summer. Courtesy of Elmhurst Park District

Elmhurst Park District employs more than 300 seasonal workers, including positions on parks crews and as camp counselors, swim instructors and lifeguards. Courtesy of Elmhurst Park District

Many adults look back on their first job with fondness. It was a time to gain some independence, make new friends, and maybe earn a little spending money.

Maybe it was flipping burgers at the local fast-food joint, watching the neighborhood kids, or bagging groceries. But many teens also choose to work for their local park district.

Park districts are often the leading employer of youth in their community, and Elmhurst is no different.

The summer months bring a wide variety of seasonal jobs, including parks crews, camp counselors, swim instructors and lifeguards.

Each summer, Elmhurst Park District employs more than 300 seasonal workers. And while there are many options for teens to earn some extra cash and fill their time, the district offers something meaningful by giving teens the opportunity to make a positive impact on the community and to be part of a team.

Brittany Le Gal got her start at the park district in 2000 as a lifeguard and swim instructor when she was just 15. She went on to become an assistant manager, lifeguard instructor and eventually a manager.

Even into adulthood, Le Gal returns each summer to manage the pools and assist with special events.

"I grew up at the pools. Every summer that I can remember, I enjoyed swimming at the pools and participating in swim lessons," she said. "I loved working there as a teen because I made new friends, got to work outside, and the hours were flexible.

"Those friendships are so special because we've shared some big life accomplishments together such as finding our full-time dream jobs, getting married, and having babies."

The pool isn't the only place to spend the summer and make an impact. Teens have an opportunity to be part of something great all across the district. They can serve as a role model and mentor as a camp counselor, make a positive impact on an individual with disabilities as an inclusion aid, ensure a fun and safe experience as a guest service staff member at The Hub, provide fun for the entire community as a special event staff member, or keep parks safe and beautiful as a grounds worker.

While Le Gal now has a full-time job teaching first grade, she chooses to return to the park district each summer for a number of reasons.

"Working for the park district, I've had the chance to not only work with some wonderful people, but I've also had the opportunity to meet people from the community and help them have an enjoyable experience," she said, "I love to see the little boy or girl from swim lessons come back the following summer fearless of the water. Or the child who was afraid to jump off the diving board overcome their fear and fall in love with it."

The park district's mission is to enrich lives while having fun, and seasonal staff members are at the heart of that effort.

"As cliché as it may sound, the park district has been such a big part of my life, and if I didn't come back for a summer, I would miss it," Le Gal said, "Building relationships with my fellow co-workers makes work so much more enjoyable."

The park district is in the process of hiring seasonal workers and available positions are posted online at epd.org.

"I definitely recommend that teens apply to work for the park district," Le Gal said, "You will learn some valuable life lessons, and it's a great experience."

For more information about seasonal jobs at Elmhurst Park District, visit www.epd.org or call (630) 993-8900.