updated: 3/30/2018 4:53 PM

Elgin charter school holds Easter egg hunt before registration deadline

  • Malaysia Harrington, 3, of Elgin was among dozens of kids to took part in an Easter egg hunt Friday in Elgin organized by the Elgin Math and Science Academy, which opens in August.

    Elena Ferrarin | Staff Photographer

  • Mila Camargo, 2, of Schaumburg came to the Easter egg hunt Friday morning at Frazier Park in Elgin. Her uncle works for Xfinity, which co-sponsored the event along with the Elgin Math and Science Academy and the Housing Authority of Elgin.

    Elena Ferrarin | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

The Elgin Math and Science Academy, a new charter school opening in August, hosted an Easter egg hunt Friday to spread the word among families who live in affordable housing.

The egg hunt was at Frazier Park -- next to River's Edge Townhomes -- in partnership with the Housing Authority of Elgin and Xfinity, which brought the Easter Bunny. Dozens of kids showed up and the eggs were gone in less than 10 minutes.

Parent Tatiana Chatmon said she was glad to find out about the school and happy her 3-year-old daughter, Malaysia, got to have some fun. "As long as my baby likes it, I love it," she said. "She was excited."

The charter school will open in August with about 200 students in kindergarten to third grade. Wednesday is the deadline to register online for a lottery drawing April 11, said Kerin Kelly, president of the Elgin Charter School Initiative.

More than 250 kids have registered -- including more than 100 kindergartners for 50 slots -- but there's a need for more second-graders, she said.

"I thought this would be a good way to get the families and the children out," said Mary Duncan, a charter school board member whose husband, Damon, is the CEO of the Housing Authority of Elgin.

