Chamber to honor 'Jewels of Elmhurst'

The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry will celebrate some of the city's top organizations during its spring luncheon and expo "Salute to the Jewels of Elmhurst."

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 25, at the Diplomat West Banquet Hall, 681 W. North Ave.

The 18 honorees are the city, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Elmhurst American Legion Post 187, Elmhurst Art Museum, Elmhurst Choral Union, Elmhurst College, Elmhurst Unit District 205, Elmhurst History Museum, Elmhurst Park District, Elmhurst Public Library, Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra, Elmhurst YMCA, GreenMan Theatre Troupe, IC Catholic Prep and Immaculate Conception Grade School, Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, Timothy Christian Schools, and York Theatre-Classic Cinemas.

Tickets are $30 for members and $50 for others and available at www.elmhurstchamber.org or by calling (630) 834-6060.