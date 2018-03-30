Authorities still working to ID man killed in fiery Aurora crash

Aurora police say authorities still are working to confirm who was killed Thursday night in a fiery single-car crash that left the body so badly burned that additional forensics are needed to establish an identity.

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. Thursday when the driver of a 2007 Infinity G35 was speeding west on Diehl Road, just west of Molitor Road, when he lost control and struck a fiber optics box and then a tree on the north side of Diehl. The force of the crash caused the car to flip and burst into flames, police said.

Aurora firefighters extinguished the fire and extricated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police originally thought the victim was a 23-year-old Aurora resident, but now say they must wait for the Kane County coroner to complete additional forensics to be sure.

The Aurora Police Traffic Division is heading the investigation.