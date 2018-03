3 injured in three-vehicle crash on Randall Road in Crystal Lake

hello

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

Emergency crews from Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills were called at 6:45 a.m. to Randall Road and Alexandra Boulevard.

Police said the crash resulted in significant damage to the vehicles, and each driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other occupants in any of the vehicles.

The crash is being investigated by the Crystal Lake Police Department's Accident Investigation Team.