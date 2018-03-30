Breaking News Bar
 
2 people in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on Randall Road

Lee Filas
 
 

Two people remain in critical condition after three drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

Emergency crews from Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills were called at 6:45 a.m. to Randall Road and Alexandra Boulevard.

The third driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. All three were taken to local hospitals, Cmdr. Scott Miller said.

There were no other occupants in any of the vehicles, which suffered significant damage, police said.

The crash occurred when a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound Randall Road from Alexandra and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Randall. The southbound vehicle then went into the northbound lane and hit a third vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Crystal Lake Police Department's Accident Investigation Team.

