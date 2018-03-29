Police recover Honda carjacked from Oakbrook Center

A car stolen at gunpoint from a woman at Oakbrook Center on Wednesday morning has been recovered in Chicago, Oak Brook police said.

Authorities also said a white Toyota Camry stopped by police on I-290 on Wednesday is believed to be the same car that was used by the thieves during the carjacking.

"We are still developing and working several leads to identity the offenders involved in our incident yesterday," police said in a statement. "We continue to work with several law enforcement agencies to assist us in this investigation."

A 68-year-old woman was sitting in her Honda Civic before starting work Wednesday morning when her car was blocked by the Camry. A man with a gun approached the woman and ordered her to leave the vehicle.

The woman tried to run away with her purse, but the man caught her and took her purse before driving away in her car. The woman was not injured.

Authorities said the Camry was reported stolen in Maywood.

Police said they are reviewing footage from area surveillance cameras and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they are processing the woman's car at the police station.

Police are encouraging people to stay alert and aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's carjacking is asked to call (630) 368-8734 or email crimetips@oak-brook.org.