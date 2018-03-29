Lane closures at Route 20, 59 interchange coming

Lane closures will take place at the U.S. 20/Route 59 interchange in Bartlett and Streamwood, beginning Tuesday, April 3, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The closures are necessary for an interchange reconstruction project.

Beginning that day, Route 59 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with lane width reductions on U.S. 20 and 59. Daily lane closures are currently underway at the interchange.

The overall project consists of rehabilitation of the bridge that carries U.S. 20 over Route 59, construction of a new ramp, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. They're urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones.