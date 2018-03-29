Breaking News Bar
 
Is Libertyville bicycle friendly?

Daily Herald report

The Libertyville Bicycle Commission has completed its first application to the League of American Bicyclists for a Bicycle Friendly Community designation. The public feedback survey is available at https://www.libertyville.com/ and is open to anyone who bicycles in Libertyville. Deadline is April 2. Visit https://bikeleague.org/community for information about the Bicycle Friendly America program.

