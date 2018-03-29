District 54 to host school safety seminar April 23

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 will host a community education session on the topic of school safety at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, at the District 54 Professional Learning Center, 522 E. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

With the safety of students and employees considered District 54's top priority. administrators will discuss safety measures in the schools. These include how the district works in close partnership with local police and fire departments on crisis prevention and response.

The district also will discuss supports that are in place for students who are struggling socially or emotionally.