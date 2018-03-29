Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/29/2018 10:18 AM

Bunny Hop walk/run

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The 7th annual Bunny Hop walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at Cook Memorial Park, off Main Street on the west side of Bangs Lake. There is a 4-mile chip timed run, a 2-mile fun run/walk, as well as dashes for kids aged 2 to 10. Cost of the timed run is $35. Packet pick up and race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The event presented by Star Charities and the Wauconda Park District benefits the Wauconda High School FBLA and the Wauconda Township Historical Society. Visit waucondabunnyhop.com or on Facebook.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account