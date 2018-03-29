The 7th annual Bunny Hop walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at Cook Memorial Park, off Main Street on the west side of Bangs Lake. There is a 4-mile chip timed run, a 2-mile fun run/walk, as well as dashes for kids aged 2 to 10. Cost of the timed run is $35. Packet pick up and race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The event presented by Star Charities and the Wauconda Park District benefits the Wauconda High School FBLA and the Wauconda Township Historical Society. Visit waucondabunnyhop.com or on Facebook.
updated: 3/29/2018 10:18 AM
Bunny Hop walk/run
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Wauconda
- Charities and Fundraising
- Wauconda Park District
- Wauconda High School
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.