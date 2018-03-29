Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 3/29/2018 2:41 PM

Armed robber hits Union Station food court

Chicago Sun-Times
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at a business inside Union Station in the West Loop.

An armed male entered the business about 10:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Canal, according to Chicago Police.

The robbery happened in a non-public area of a business in the station's food court, according to Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari.

The suspect, who implied that he had a weapon, took property and an unspecified amount of cash from an employee, authorities said.

The robbery did not impact train service and other restaurants in the food court remained open during the investigation, Magliari said.

