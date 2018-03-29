22 cases of severe bleeding now linked to synthetic marijuana

The number of cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic cannabis consumption in the Chicago area has risen to 22, officials said.

State health officials first issued a warning about synthetic cannabinoids -- also known as synthetic cannabis -- March 23 after at least six people reported severe bleeding after using the drug, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

People who used the drug reported bleeding from multiple body sites and back pain resulting from a condition that makes the blood less able to clot, officials said.

The substance is sometimes referred to as "fake weed," "K2" and "spice." Chemicals are often sprayed on plant materials to be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized in e-cigarettes, officials said.

It is often a mixture of hundreds of chemicals that affect the same brain receptors as the main ingredient in marijuana, but its effects are often much more powerful, dangerous or even life-threatening, according to the release. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of public health, said some people assume synthetic cannabis is safe, but it's often more unsafe because it's difficult to know what chemicals they contain.

"Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness," Shah said. "The recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the harm synthetic cannabinoids can cause."

State officials said they're investigating the cases to try to find a common source for the product, and warned anyone who has purchased it in the last month not to use it and to watch for unexplained bleeding or bruising. They urged anyone who has those symptoms to call 911 and go to the hospital immediately.