updated: 3/28/2018 7:04 AM

Report: Bartlett nursing home to pay $4.1 million to family of stroke victim

A Cook County judge upheld a ruling from last year to award $4.1 million to the family of a deceased 89-year-old woman who suffered a stroke at a Bartlett nursing home, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Bartlett-based Clare Oaks is also required to pay an additional $1.5 million in attorney fees and awards to the family, the Tribune reports.

Attorneys for the nursing home are expected to appeal the decision.

The Tribune reports 85-year-old Dolores Trendel was transferred to Clare Oaks for physical therapy after fracturing her hip.

Physicians ordered various medications for Trendel, including Coumadin, which thins the blood to prevent clotting and strokes, the Tribune reports.

Trendel did not receive Coumadin for a period of two weeks.

The woman suffered a stroke during that time, the Tribune reports.

Her family filed the law suit in 2013. Trendel died four years after the stroke.

A jury last summer agreed that the stroke contributed to Trendel's death, the Tribune reports.

