Park City man pleads not guilty to crash that killed Barrington worker

A Park City man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to counts of reckless homicide in the death of a person working in a construction zone, authorities said.

Nicholas Zaworski, 24, is facing up to 14 years in prison if found guilty on an enhanced charge of felony reckless homicide for causing a crash that resulted in the death of a worker operating inside a construction zone, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Danielle Pascucci said.

Zaworski could be sentenced up to five years in prison if found guilty at trial of felony reckless homicide using a motor vehicle, Pascucci said. Probation is also an option.

Judge Mark Levitt set a May 29 trial date.

Zaworski is accused of hitting a construction trailer while driving a vehicle down Greenleaf Court in Park City just before 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Pascucci said.

Pascucci said Zaworski's was traveling 11 mph over the speed limit when he hit the trailer, causing it to lurch forward. Matthew Paulson, 29, of Barrington, was standing behind the trailer, and the force of the crash pinned Paulson between a truck and the trailer, killing him, Pascucci said.

Pascucci said blood tests taken after the crash showed no traces of alcohol or drugs in Zaworski's system. In addition, no cellphone data was being transferred on the phone at the time of the crash.

Pascucci said the trailer was also clearly marked and cones were in the roadway to warn motorists about construction work taking place.

Zaworski is free from Lake County jail after posting $5,000 bond. He is due in court May 3.