Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• Sergio Coy, 52, of Carpentersville, was charged Monday with retail theft, police said. He is accused of stealing $18 worth of alcohol from Walmart on Lake Marian Road. His next court date is April 19.

• Micaela Pasillas, 18, of Harvard, and Micaela J. Evans, 19, of Huntley, were both charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville records show. They are each accused of stealing a pair of $30 shoes from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall.

• Maria Valles, 44, of Wood Dale, was charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of trying to steal $125 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• Adriana Patino, 27, of Elgin, was charged Saturday with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $165 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• Jennifer Aguirre, 23, and Kevin Vizarro, 25, both of South Elgin, were charged Saturday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. They are accused of stealing $168 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• A juvenile reported Saturday that his iPhone 6 and blue jeans were stolen the night before from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township's Teen Center on Barrington Avenue.

• Dino A. Castelli, 35, of Streamwood, was charged Friday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. He is accused of stealing $100 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• Jose Acosta, 24, of Elgin, and Kathleen M. Ortiz, 27 of Hanover Park, were charged Friday with retail theft, police said. They are accused of stealing $270 worth of merchandise from Walmart. They are both due in court April 12.

• Maria Aleman-Guerrero, 26, and Eliseo Ventura-Nolasco, 30, both of Carpentersville, were charged March 22 with retail theft, police said. They are accused of stealing $94 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• The owner of El Molino Mexican Restaurant reported March 22 that someone broke a window, entered the establishment and stole the cash register drawer, which contained less than $20. The damage to the window and cash register is estimated to be about $1,150 total.

• Christopher Hines, 18, of Carpentersville, was charged March 22 with burglary and criminal trespassing, police said. He is accused of stealing a purse out of a car parked in a driveway on Alameda Drive.

• Mohammad Z. Malkosh, 33, of Carpentersville, was charged March 21 with driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.