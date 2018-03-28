Former Mundelein HR director Carolyn 'Lynne' Maley dies

Former Mundelein human resources director Carolyn "Lynne" Maley has died after a short battle with cancer, officials announced.

Maley, of Mundelein, died at her home Friday. She was 61.

Born in Clinton, Illinois, Maley was a Southern Illinois University graduate.

She worked in Mundelein's human resources department for 20 years, retiring in January.

Mayor Steve Lentz memorialized Maley during Monday's village board meeting. He described her passing as "a death in our family."

Lentz recalled Maley's joyfulness at village hall and her sense of humor.

"I still laugh just thinking about some of the stuff she would say," Lentz said. "She was really a real presence in this building."

Maley's hobbies included gardening, traveling and scuba diving.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 20 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 Route 45, Indian Creek.

A public celebration of Maley's life is 5 p.m. April 20 at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Maley's survivors include her husband, Michael; two children; four grandchildren; her parents; and four siblings.

Instead of flowers, send donations to the Benja Project, a nonprofit organization Maley created that supports orphans in Uganda. Donations can be mailed to the group at 300 W. Main St., Marion, Illinois, 62959. Donations also can be made at gofundme.com/BenjaProject.