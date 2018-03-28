Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/28/2018 10:56 AM

Former Mundelein HR director Carolyn 'Lynne' Maley dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Carolyn "Lynne" Maley, 61, of Mundelein. She died March 23.

    Carolyn "Lynne" Maley, 61, of Mundelein. She died March 23.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Former Mundelein human resources director Carolyn "Lynne" Maley has died after a short battle with cancer, officials announced.

Maley, of Mundelein, died at her home Friday. She was 61.

Born in Clinton, Illinois, Maley was a Southern Illinois University graduate.

She worked in Mundelein's human resources department for 20 years, retiring in January.

Mayor Steve Lentz memorialized Maley during Monday's village board meeting. He described her passing as "a death in our family."

Lentz recalled Maley's joyfulness at village hall and her sense of humor.

"I still laugh just thinking about some of the stuff she would say," Lentz said. "She was really a real presence in this building."

Maley's hobbies included gardening, traveling and scuba diving.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 20 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 Route 45, Indian Creek.

A public celebration of Maley's life is 5 p.m. April 20 at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Maley's survivors include her husband, Michael; two children; four grandchildren; her parents; and four siblings.

Instead of flowers, send donations to the Benja Project, a nonprofit organization Maley created that supports orphans in Uganda. Donations can be mailed to the group at 300 W. Main St., Marion, Illinois, 62959. Donations also can be made at gofundme.com/BenjaProject.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account