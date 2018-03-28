Carpentersville finance director takes CFO job in Evanston

Hitesh Desai has never believed in working 9 to 5 or maintaining the status quo in his position as Carpentersville's finance director.

To him, the role has been about constantly searching for ways to save money, think outside the box and make changes "wherever I saw there was room for improvement or efficiency," he said.

It's a philosophy he adopted during his previous accounting jobs in Evanston, Desai said, and it's one he'll take with him when he leaves Carpentersville next month and returns to Evanston as its chief financial officer and treasurer.

"Leaving here, I have a feeling of satisfaction," Desai said. His last day is April 13.

During his less than four years in Carpentersville, Desai said he has led the finance department through a reorganization of its auditing and budgeting processes, resulting in the village receiving its first Government Finance Officers Association awards. The village also has saved millions of dollars through debt refinancing, insurance premium cost savings and increased investment income, he said.

Village President John Skillman said Desai was always willing to share his knowledge and discuss the financial impact of any government decision with the village board.

"He would meet with me any time I needed any information on the budget, financial statements or anything," Skillman said. "He was awesome to work with."

Desai previously spent 12 years working in Evanston, first as a senior accountant and then as an accounting manager. He said he's eager to work with some familiar faces and take on greater responsibilities in a large city.

"Evanston is a lot bigger in terms of the budget, in terms of the employees (and) in terms of complexities," he said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge."

Skillman said the village has begun an external search for Desai's replacement. According to the job posting, officials are searching for someone with strong communication skills, knowledge of municipal finances and experience leading a department within a similar sized community. Salary will be dependent on the new director's qualifications.