Teen survivor of crash that killed parents, sister still hospitalized

hello

Authorities responded Sunday to a crash at the intersection of Golf and Rand roads in Des Plaines where three family members died. A 16-year-old boy who survived the crash remains hospitalized. Courtesy of Des Plaines Fire Department

A teenager who survived a crash that killed his parents and sister Sunday night in Des Plaines remains hospitalized, police said Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was driving northwest on Rand Road when he attempted to turn left onto Golf Road and an oncoming Lexus broadsided the family's Volkswagen Passat shortly after 6 p.m.

The boy was being treated for critical injuries at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. The 38-year-old man from the Des Plaines area driving the Lexus suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victims as 20-year-old Amra Dilji and her parents, 48-year-old Edije Dilji and 57-year-old Serif Dilji, all of the 8900 block of North Parkside Drive. Des Plaines police say Edije Dilji was 53.

Amra Dilji graduated from Maine East High School in 2015. Friend Lety Fonseca said she attended classes at Elmhurst College with Dilji. Fonseca remembers Dilji as lighthearted and friendly.

"She was very outgoing, super funny and was an overall caring person," Fonseca said in a Facebook message. "It was always laughter and jokes with her."

Dilji's brother also attended Maine East High School. School officials said support services will be available to students when they return from spring break.

Police are still investigating the crash. Investigators have determined that impairment from alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the Lexus did not appear to be speeding before the collision and footage from a red-light camera appears to confirm this, police said.

Investigators are seeking information from the "black box" in both cars to determine exact speeds. That could take up to a month, police said.