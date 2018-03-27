Breaking News Bar
 
Special needs legal info event April 10 in Arlington Heights

Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Commission for Citizens with Disabilities will host an informational presentation on special needs legal and future planning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 at the Arlington Heights Senior Center.

Rubin Law will discuss special needs trusts, necessary special provisions in wills, revocable living trusts, irrevocable life insurance trusts, powers of attorney short-term guardian declarations, standby guardian declarations, and necessary changes to beneficiary designations for life insurance, IRA, 401(k), pension or profit-sharing plans. Attorneys will also discuss estate tax planning, probate avoidance, special education issues, and residential and day programs, among other topics.

To attend the free program, register at https://seam.ly/utfjLYeZ.

