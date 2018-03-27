FBI: Man fails in second attempt to rob Schaumburg TCF Bank

A man believed responsible for two bank heists since March 6 failed in an attempt Monday to rob a bank in Schaumburg.
The would-be robber entered the TCF Bank at 2501 West Schaumburg Road at 9:07 a.m. but fled without taking any cash.
The FBI believes the man robbed the same bank on March 6 and another TCF Bank at 2164 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights on March 14. After the Glendale Heights robbery, the man fled on a bicycle.
The suspect is described as a white male around 40 years old who stands about 5 feet 7 inches and has a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored knit hat, a black face covering, black gloves, blue jeans and gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.