Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 3/27/2018 5:06 PM

Extensive intersection work underway in Vernon Hills

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Foreman Stacey Pease, right, and Luis Garza of Home Town Electric work on the traffic signal wiring on Route 21 at the intersection with Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.

      Foreman Stacey Pease, right, and Luis Garza of Home Town Electric work on the traffic signal wiring on Route 21 at the intersection with Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Traffic is backed up along Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills, where one lane is closed. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.

      Traffic is backed up along Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills, where one lane is closed. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Foreman Stacey Pease of Home Town Electric drills under the road as he works on the traffic signal wiring on Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.

      Foreman Stacey Pease of Home Town Electric drills under the road as he works on the traffic signal wiring on Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • A work crew for Berger Excavation works along the curb on Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.

      A work crew for Berger Excavation works along the curb on Route 21 at the corner of Route 60 in Vernon Hills. The intersection is being widened and will cause traffic delays in the area.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Travel through Vernon Hills will be more challenging in coming months as work begins to widen one of Lake County's busiest intersections.

Temporary signals are in place and crews are removing curb and gutter along the busy frontages of the Route 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Route 60 (Townline Road) ahead of rebuilding and widening the intersection.

The extensive work is part of the $200 million Mellody Farm retail center and an adjoining 260-unit apartment development that have been rising on the northeast corner since ground was broken last April.

So far, the work associated with the road project, such as stormwater upgrades and utility relocations, has been more or less out of the public eye. But the time has come to begin removing and replacing the road surface.

"They've made substantial improvements in things that people generally don't see," said David Brown, public works director and village engineer. Depending on the work being done, daily lane closures can be expected and so should delays, he said.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 29,100 vehicles a day approach the intersection from the west on Route 60. With those turning from Route 21 to get to I-94 or other points, Route 60 carries 40,800 vehicles east of the intersection.

Dual turn lanes in each direction and a separate, dedicated right-turn lane onto eastbound Route 60 from northbound Route 21 are among the features planned for the revamped intersection and segments of each road leading to it.

Besides millions of square feet of commercial space, there are several large office parks in the area. Traffic congestion is why $4.4 million of a $20 million incentive the village gave Regency Centers for the Mellody Farm project is dedicated to road improvements.

"This intersection is very important to the village of Vernon Hills," Brown said. "We wanted to make sure the impacts from Mellody Farm are attenuated."

Even when the shopping areas are closed, the intersection doesn't function well, he added. Extended work hours, if needed, have been approved by the village board. Substantial completion is pegged for late September and October.

Mellody Farm construction is on schedule -- a grand opening for anchor tenants is expected in early October, according to Matt Hendy vice president and market officer for Regency.

"We are extremely sensitive to completing the roadway work as quickly as possible," Hendy said. "We understand traffic is an issue and look forward to finishing the improvements so that traffic can function at a better level than in the past."

The 272,242-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Whole Foods with REI, HomeGoods and Nordstrom Rack other announced tenants.

"They are beginning the build-out portion inside," said Mike Atkinson, the village's building commissioner.

Tenants are expected to move into the high-end The Atworth at Mellody Farm in phases with final inspections beginning in June, Atkinson said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account