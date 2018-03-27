Delays reported on Metra after train hits pedestrian near Barrington

Metra trains are being delayed or canceled on the Union Pacific Northwest Line after a train struck a pedestrian north of the Barrington station, Metra officials said.

Metra spokeswomen Meg Reile said the pedestrian was struck by the 606 train near Brauns Crossing.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

The Metra website is showing several inbound trains are delayed due to the crash. Outbound train 603 due in McHenry at 7:03 a.m. has stopped in Barrington.

People are urged to keep an eye on the Metra website at metrarail.com for further updates.