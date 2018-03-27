Authorities Lombard man cut power lines with tree trimmers

hello

A 31-year-old Lombard man used tree trimmers to cut power lines to several houses near Lombard, DuPage County authorities said Tuesday.

Austin Michalik, who lives on South 3rd Street in the southeast corner of Lombard, was charged with a class 4 felony on Tuesday, according to a news release issued by DuPage County state's attorney's office.

DuPage County Sheriff's Police received a 9-1-1 call Tuesday that someone had cut the power lines to three area homes on S. Meyers Road just southeast of Lombard. Shortly after they arrived, deputies said they located Michalik walking down Roosevelt Road with tree trimmers in his hands.

"The allegations against Mr. Michalik go beyond vandalism," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"His alleged actions posed a public safety threat not only to anyone who may have come across the downed live power lines but also to the homes whose service was disrupted. I would like to thank the DuPage County sheriff's office for their swift action in locating and apprehending the suspect in this case."

Bond for Michalik was set at $30,000 Tuesday afternoon.