Felon charged with illegal gun possession in Aurora

An Aurora woman was charged with two gun-related felonies after police found a handgun she illegally possessed, authorities said.

Laura H. Fonseca, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a violation of the FOID Card Act, along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and obstruction of justice, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police arrested Fonseca after an investigation into a domestic dispute at her home on the 0-99 block of North Lancaster Ave, officials said. Two officers were talking to Fonseca about a dispute in her driveway when they noticed a loaded 9 mm handgun on a shelf and took her into custody, according to police.

The most serious charge against Fonseca, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.