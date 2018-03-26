Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 3/26/2018 5:47 PM

Felon charged with illegal gun possession in Aurora

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Laura H. Fonseca

    Laura H. Fonseca

 
By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald Correspondent

An Aurora woman was charged with two gun-related felonies after police found a handgun she illegally possessed, authorities said.

Laura H. Fonseca, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a violation of the FOID Card Act, along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and obstruction of justice, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police arrested Fonseca after an investigation into a domestic dispute at her home on the 0-99 block of North Lancaster Ave, officials said. Two officers were talking to Fonseca about a dispute in her driveway when they noticed a loaded 9 mm handgun on a shelf and took her into custody, according to police.

The most serious charge against Fonseca, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account