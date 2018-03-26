Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 3/26/2018 8:56 AM

Feder: The Drive's Bob Stroud still rocking after 40 years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll on Chicago radio for four decades, has signed a new long-term deal that will keep him The Drive.

    Bob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll on Chicago radio for four decades, has signed a new long-term deal that will keep him The Drive.
    Courtesy Todd Rosenberg

 
 
 

Bob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll on Chicago radio for four decades, will keep right on rocking at The Drive, Robert Feder writes. Hubbard Radio announced today that Stroud has signed a new long-term deal to continue hosting middays (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays) at classic rock WDRV FM 97.1 as well as his signature "Rock 'n Roll Roots" show every Sunday morning. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account