Bob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll on Chicago radio for four decades, will keep right on rocking at The Drive, Robert Feder writes. Hubbard Radio announced today that Stroud has signed a new long-term deal to continue hosting middays (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays) at classic rock WDRV FM 97.1 as well as his signature "Rock 'n Roll Roots" show every Sunday morning. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/26/2018 8:56 AM
Feder: The Drive's Bob Stroud still rocking after 40 years
