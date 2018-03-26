Feder: Sun-Times hires former Windy City Live contributor as feature reporter

Ji Suk Yi, who signed off earlier this month as a contributor to "Windy City Live," has been hired as a feature reporter for the Sun-Times, Robert Feder writes. Starting today she will create local content for the Sun-Times, including its online entertainment platform and WeekendPlus entertainment section on Fridays, according to an announcement by Carol Fowler, senior vice president of digital news products. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.