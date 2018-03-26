Elk Grove veterans group hands over cane donations as it prepares to close

Roy and Georgette Frank, from left, of The Heart Of A Marine Foundation and Mary Beth and Will Beiersdorf of Salute Inc. participate in a change-of-command ceremony with Tom Hoskinson to signify transition of the foundation's cane donation program. Courtesy of Tom Hoskinson

An Elk Grove Village-based veterans organization is handing over the reins of its marquee program to a Palatine military support group, as the former prepares to shut down after 14 years.

Through its Walking Tall Project, The Heart Of A Marine Foundation has provided some 1,300 ergonomically correct, orthopedic canes to veterans and military personnel since 2004.

As founders Roy and Georgette Frank prepare to retire, they wanted to ensure the cane donation program continued on in good hands, said Barbara Matsukes, the organization's executive director.

That led to a recent "change of command" ceremony with Salute Inc., the Palatine-based nonprofit that gives financial support to veterans and the military.

"It was the first program initiated by the foundation 14 years ago," Matsukes said. "We're sensitive to all programs, but that one in particular is very sensitive to us."

The Franks established The Heart Of A Marine Foundation in honor of their son, Marine Lance Cpl. Phillip Frank, who was killed in action in April 2004. The group has also facilitated clothing donations to homeless veterans, helped furnish a homeless veterans facility, and sponsored educational programs.

The 501(c) 3 organization will be in the process of shutting down over the next few months. At the same time, Salute will start accepting requests from veterans who need canes, while trying to connect with additional hospitals.

Mary Beth Beiersdorf, executive director and co-founder of Salute, said as many as three volunteers will oversee the cane donation program. Beiersdorf and her husband, Will, started Salute upon his return from service overseas in 2003.

"We've always had a friendship and partnership with them," Beiersdorf said of The Heart Of A Marine Foundation. "This seemed to be a natural fit."