updated: 3/26/2018 3:38 PM

Des Plaines District 62 hires students services coordinator, principal

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has hired a students services coordinator and principal for Forest Elementary School.

The school board approved hiring Joanna Krause, who has been in the district for six years as a social worker at North Elementary School, will be the student services coordinator. The position is responsible for administering and supervising special education programs and services in compliance with state and federal rules and regulations.

Krause replaces Stacy LaMarca, who is moving out of state at the end of the school year.

Ania Figueroa was appointed principal of Forest Elementary School. Figueroa has been the interim principal since the start of the school year.

Figueroa was previously a first grade bilingual teacher and English Learning Center coordinator.

