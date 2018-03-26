Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/26/2018 3:39 PM

Car drives through Des Plaines restaurant's front door

Daily Herald report

A Chinese restaurant in a Northwest Highway strip mall in Des Plaines was boarded up and temporarily closed Monday after a car crashed into the front door the night before, officials said.

House of Szechwan, 22 E. Northwest Highway, reported on its Facebook page that the accident caused damage to the front door. A customer was thrown back as he was leaving, but is OK and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The restaurant will attempt to open Tuesday for carryout (through its backdoor) and delivery, but the dining room will remain closed.

