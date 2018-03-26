Breaking News Bar
 
3 dead, 2 injured in crash on Rand Road in Des Plaines

Lee Filas
 
 

Three people were killed and two injured in a fatal crash on Rand Road in Des Plaines Sunday, authorities said.

A vehicle carrying four people was attempting to turn onto Golf Road Sunday evening when it was struck by a vehicle carrying one person.

Three passengers in the turning vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Both drivers were transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said.

All the names of the persons involved are being withheld pending notification to families and due to the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

There is no indication of intoxication or impairment for either driver, authorities said.

