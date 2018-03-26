3 charged in armed robbery at Hinsdale jewelry store

A federal grand jury has indicted three men on robbery and weapons charges for stealing expensive watches and jewelry at gunpoint last March from a Hinsdale store.

Authorities said the robbers brandished firearms during the heist on March 17, 2017, at Razny Jewelers, 37 S. Washington St., and escaped with more than $200,000 in merchandise, including jewelry and luxury watches. The indictment alleges they sold or disposed of some of the stolen items in Chicago and Atlanta.

The men facing charges are Tobias Diggs, 24, of Chicago; Marvon Hamberlin, 39, of Chicago; and Joshua McClellan, 29, of Oak Lawn. All three are charged with robbery and robbery conspiracy; transportation of stolen goods; and using, carrying and brandishing firearms during a violent crime.

Authorities said the men wore hoods and masks during the robbery and escaped in a Lexus sport-utility vehicle.

McClellan was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty that same afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney Schenkier. A detention hearing is set for Tuesday.

Diggs is in custody in DuPage County and his arraignment on the federal charges has not been scheduled.

Hamberlin is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The charge of using and brandishing a firearm carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The conspiracy and robbery counts each carry maximum sentences of 20 years. Transportation of stolen goods is punishable by up to 10 years.