Victory T-shirts snapped up at Loyola college bookstore

Follett's bookstore at Loyola University was crawling Sunday with basketball fans eager to grab up celebratory apparel after the team made the Final Four with its Elite Eight victory Saturday over Kansas State.

The store received 4,000 victory T-shirts Sunday and more were expected Monday, said Jennifer Hatton, senior vice president of retail operation for Follett's, which has its corporate offices in Westchester and serves 1,200 campuses throughout the United States and Canada.

"They started printing last night at about 9 o'clock. As soon as the game was over, they started printing. They arrived this morning about 10," Hatton said.

Eight different items are on sale, including one featuring team chaplain Sister Jean.

"The awareness of what a great institution (Loyola) is just continues to drive excitement about the brand," she said. "Everyone wants to wear Loyola now."

Stephanie Jarosz, a 2013 Loyola graduate who is originally from Downers Grove, was among the customers. She came right from Mass.

"I think it's a great thing. I'm bummed that I missed out on it when I was here, but ultimately I had a really great experience, being at this university."

Shopper Brad Rose from Highland Park did not go to Loyola, but his dad, Harvey, who lives in Glenview, attended the university.

"There is a shirt in here for him too, for me, for the whole family," he said.