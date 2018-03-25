Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 3/25/2018 7:07 PM

Victory T-shirts snapped up at Loyola college bookstore

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brad Rose from Highland Park shops Sunday for Final Four gear at Follett's bookstore on the Loyola University Rogers Park campus.

      Brad Rose from Highland Park shops Sunday for Final Four gear at Follett's bookstore on the Loyola University Rogers Park campus.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Stephanie Jarosz, a Loyola University alum who is originally from Downers Grove, shops Sunday for Final Four gear printed overnight at Follett's at the university's Rogers Park campus.

      Stephanie Jarosz, a Loyola University alum who is originally from Downers Grove, shops Sunday for Final Four gear printed overnight at Follett's at the university's Rogers Park campus.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 

Follett's bookstore at Loyola University was crawling Sunday with basketball fans eager to grab up celebratory apparel after the team made the Final Four with its Elite Eight victory Saturday over Kansas State.

The store received 4,000 victory T-shirts Sunday and more were expected Monday, said Jennifer Hatton, senior vice president of retail operation for Follett's, which has its corporate offices in Westchester and serves 1,200 campuses throughout the United States and Canada.

"They started printing last night at about 9 o'clock. As soon as the game was over, they started printing. They arrived this morning about 10," Hatton said.

Eight different items are on sale, including one featuring team chaplain Sister Jean.

"The awareness of what a great institution (Loyola) is just continues to drive excitement about the brand," she said. "Everyone wants to wear Loyola now."

Stephanie Jarosz, a 2013 Loyola graduate who is originally from Downers Grove, was among the customers. She came right from Mass.

"I think it's a great thing. I'm bummed that I missed out on it when I was here, but ultimately I had a really great experience, being at this university."

Shopper Brad Rose from Highland Park did not go to Loyola, but his dad, Harvey, who lives in Glenview, attended the university.

"There is a shirt in here for him too, for me, for the whole family," he said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account