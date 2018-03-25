Theater group stages 'Peter Pan' at Mundelein library

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comCaptain Hook, played by Patrick Blake, talks to Smee, played by Randy Rice, during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the popular children's story.

Peter Pan and his band of Lost Boys visited Mundelein's Fremont Public Library on Sunday to the wonder of children of all ages.

The Kirk Players community theater group staged a free, all-ages performance of "Peter Pan and Wendy" for more than 110 children and adults.

It was a sneak preview of Kirk Players' spring children's show, "Peter Pan and Wendy," based on the classic fantasy-adventure written by J.M. Barrie, adapted by Doug Rand.

"This production of 'Peter Pan and Wendy' marks the 25th anniversary of Kirk Players children's shows series," said director Jon Matousek. "The library has always been a great partner for the Kirk Players. They have allowed us to have an opportunity to do a teaser for the community."

The audience laughed while Peter Pan jumped from tables to chairs and sat back in fear as the evil Captain Hook made his thunderous appearance.

The presentation included various scenes with many characters of the Kirk Players' upcoming production at Mundelein High School Theatre, opening 7 p.m. Friday, April 6. More information and tickets are available by calling (847) 521-6192 or visiting www.kirkplayers.org.