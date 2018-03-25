Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/25/2018 12:51 PM

Palm Sunday procession led by donkey at Glen Ellyn church

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

      "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

      "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn into the sanctuary, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

      "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn into the sanctuary, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn hold an outside Palm Sunday procession.

      Members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn hold an outside Palm Sunday procession.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Palm Sunday, the Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter, commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

At St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, the commemoration was marked with the congregation gathering outside and re-enacting the event with a procession led by a donkey, the animal Jesus was said to have ridden into Jerusalem.

Clergy and their attendants wore bright red vestments and congregants waved green palm leaves.

Palm Sunday, mentioned in each of the four Gospels, initiates Holy Week, the last week of Lent.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account