Palm Sunday procession led by donkey at Glen Ellyn church

Palm Sunday, the Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter, commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

At St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, the commemoration was marked with the congregation gathering outside and re-enacting the event with a procession led by a donkey, the animal Jesus was said to have ridden into Jerusalem.

Clergy and their attendants wore bright red vestments and congregants waved green palm leaves.

Palm Sunday, mentioned in each of the four Gospels, initiates Holy Week, the last week of Lent.