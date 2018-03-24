Marches to protest gun violence underway today in suburbs, worldwide

hello

People tired of gun violence in their schools and communities were uniting across the Chicago area today for public protests, with marches beginning at 9 a.m. in Schaumburg and 10 a.m. in Glen Ellyn.

The rallies are part of a worldwide campaign dubbed March For Our Lives. The events were organized after a Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and employees were killed there.

Thousands of suburban high school students walked out of classes in protest March 14 as well. Those demonstrations were part of a nationally coordinated effort, too.

Today's protests include marches in:

• Chicago, 11 a.m. at Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St.

• Downers Grove, 11 a.m. at Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St.

• Elgin, noon at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

• Glen Ellyn, 10 a.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 380 Greenfield Ave.

• Huntley, noon in front of Deicke Park, at Mill Street and Route 47.

• Schaumburg, 9 a.m. at Schaumburg Town Square, 130 S. Roselle Road.

• Vernon Hills, 11:30 a.m. at Hawthorn South Middle School, 600 N. Aspen Drive.

• Woodstock, 1 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St.

More than 800 marches across the globe have been registered at marchforourlives.com. In addition to the primary march in Washington, D.C., sister marches were being held across the United States and in Canada, Israel, India, Japan and other nations.