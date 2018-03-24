4,000 people attend Mooseheart Easter Egg Hunt

Mooseheart's eighth annual Easter Egg Hunt attracted 4,000 children and their parents Saturday to the school's football stadium. In addition to the egg hunt, face painting and free photos with the Easter Bunny were among activities that took place in the campus' field house. Courtesy of Moose International

With Easter approaching, many communities around the suburbs are holding egg hunts to delight the children. Locations of hunts on Saturday included Glendale Heights, Grayslake, Gurnee and Palatine.

At Mooseheart near Batavia, chilly weather failed to deter a huge crowd of 4,000 from attending the 8th annual Easter Egg Hunt. Children and their parents bundled up, but cleared a football field covered in nearly 20,000 eggs, candy, plush animals and other items in less than 10 minutes.

Inside the campus' field house, there were free photos with the Easter Bunny, a free hot dog lunch, face painting, bounce houses and crafts. Outside, there were pony rides and a petting farm.