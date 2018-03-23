Willow Creek Community Church founder denies misconduct allegations

Willow Creek Community Church senior pastor the Rev. Bill Hybels -- faced with misconduct allegations involving women in his congregation detailed in a Chicago Tribune story -- categorically denied the accusations Friday.

At the same time, church elders -- who are responsible for governance of the South Barrington megachurch -- concluded there was no evidence of Hybels engaging in misconduct, after internal and external investigations.

In a video statement posted to Willow Creek's website Friday, Hybels in turn accused a group of former church members of dredging up and assembling the allegations in an effort to damage his reputation, months before his planned retirement in October.

"The lies you read about in the Tribune article are the tools this group is using to try to keep me from ending my tenure here at Willow with my reputation intact," Hybels said. "Let me be clear: None of these allegations are true."

The Tribune report, released online Thursday night, details allegations that include inappropriate conversations, extended hugs, an unwanted kiss and invitations to hotel rooms, along with the allegation of a consensual affair with a married woman, who later said her claim was untrue.

Three former board members of the Willow Creek Association, the nonprofit Christian leadership organization Hybels founded, resigned in 2015 after they deemed the church elders' investigation to be inadequate, the Tribune reported.

Pam Orr, chairwoman of the church's Elder Board, said in the video statement the board first learned of an allegation against Hybels involving a woman in April 2014. Orr said the board conducted a "comprehensive" internal investigation that included numerous personal interviews, a forensic check of Hybels' personal technology devices, phone records, church and personal financial documents, and travel records. The board also had a law firm conduct a probe. In the end, the elders concluded there was no evidence of misconduct, Orr said.

The board also recently hired a law firm to conduct another investigation -- this one involving interviews with 29 people and bringing in an IT forensics firm to search the church's computer server. Orr said that probe found no evidence to support any charges of inappropriate behavior, leading the elders to close the case.

Church leaders are expected to meet with members of the congregation at 7 p.m. Friday.