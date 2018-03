Murphy, Sierra Club hosting clean energy town hall

State Sen. Laura Murphy will host a clean energy town hall Monday in conjunction with state Rep. Michelle Mussman and the Sierra Club.

The event will feature a discussion of the Future Energy Jobs Act. Guests will learn about lowering their electric bills and reducing pollution. They also will learn about the benefits of installing solar projects in their communities and homes.

The town hall is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Elk Grove Park District Garden Terrace at 1000 Wellington Ave.