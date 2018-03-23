Feder: WGN to celebrate 70 years on TV

WGN-Channel 9 will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a one-hour special hosted by star meteorologist Tom Skilling, Robert Feder writes. "WGN-TV: 70 Years as Chicago's Very Own," airing at 8 p.m. April 5, also will feature Dan Roan on WGN's sports history, Micah Materre, Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten and Paul Konrad on major news events WGN has covered, Dean Richards on legendary children's programs, and Lourdes Duarte on the station's community involvement. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.