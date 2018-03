Elgin crash victim identified as Volo woman

The Kane County coroner's office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on Big Timber Road in Elgin as a 24-year-old Volo woman.

Amanda Matthiessen was a passenger in a van that collided with a semitrailer truck on Thursday morning, officials said.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy Friday, finding the preliminary cause of death as multiple injuries, according to a news release.

The crash investigation continues.