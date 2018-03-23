District 300 Foundation seeks used musical instrument donations

The Community Unit District 300 Foundation for Educational Excellence is seeking donations of gently used musical instruments for students in the district who are interested in learning to play with their school's band or orchestra.

The Community Unit District 300 Foundation for Educational Excellence is partnering with Houlihan's restaurant in Algonquin to collect donations of gently used musical instruments to be used by students throughout District 300.

Instruments donated during the event, which runs April 2-20, will be used to build up musical instrument lending libraries throughout the district for middle school children interested in learning to play with their school's band or orchestra.

Guests who deliver new or gently used instruments to any of Community Unit District 300's 26 schools or its central office at 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin will receive a certificate for a free appetizer from Houlihan's and be entered in a drawing for a $100 Houlihan's gift card. All instruments except pianos will be accepted during the drive.

"Houlihan's has always been very supportive of District 300 schools, and we are thrilled that they are partnering with the Foundation once again to help more students discover the fun and educational benefits of learning to play a musical instrument," said Diane Magerko, the District 300 Foundation's Performing and Fine Arts chairwoman.

"Great music is a big part of Houlihan's dining experience," said Joe Dydio, general manager of Houlihan's restaurant at Algonquin Commons. "Plus, we know music helps develop essential skills needed for students to succeed in the 21st century workforce: critical thinking, creative problem solving, teamwork, to name a few of its many benefits. We believe every child should have the chance to experience the joy of playing an instrument, and joining a school band or orchestra."

In addition to partnering with local school districts to help restore instrumental music programs, Houlihan's has previously joined forces with national groups such as the VH1 Save The Music Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of music as part of each child's education.

The mission of the Community Unit District 300 Foundation for Educational Excellence is to enhance and extend learning opportunities for all students in D300, which serves more than 20,000 students and is one of the largest districts in the state. Since its founding in 2002, the Foundation has raised well over half a million dollars for District 300 schools and students. The Foundation focuses on four areas of impact: literacy, performing and fine arts, science and technology, and student leadership.

Funding for the Foundation is raised through corporate partnerships, private donations, and Foundation events. View some of the projects and grants the D300 Foundation has funded by visiting www.d300foundation.org.

For information, contact Magerko at (847) 532-6602 or diane.magerko@d300.org.